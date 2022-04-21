SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) – A video obtained by TMZ Sports shows former heavyweight champion Mike Tyson appearing to repeatedly punch a man while on a plane leaving San Francisco International Airport on Wednesday night.

TMZ reports that Tyson began hitting the man seated behind him on a flight scheduled to leave for Florida when the passenger began to bother him. The man was intoxicated, according to media reports.

The outlet also shared footage that appeared to show the passenger attempting to talk to Tyson before the altercation. Video taken afterward appeared to show the man with blood on his temple.

KRON4 has reached out to San Francisco International Airport and the San Francisco Police Department, which is in charge of law enforcement at the airport, but has not heard back.

Tyson had been in San Francisco for 4/20 festivities, KRON previously reported. He said he’d be “live and smoking” at Hippie Hill in Golden Gate Park to promote a new social media app, according to a press release.