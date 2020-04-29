Live Now
Michigan man sings 'God Bless America' to uplift his community

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — “God Bless America” is a tune that underscores David Youngs’ love for his country and his neighbors. 

“‘God Bless America’ is really a prayer,” he said.

The Allegan County resident has been singing it from his front porch in Otsego for more than a month.

“I just thought it would be a way of praying over the neighborhood and bringing people together,” Youngs said.

With no music and no choir, he uses only his baritone voice to try to bring harmony to his listeners.

“When I see that flag, too, that blesses me,” said neighbor Dianne Timmerman. “I love it.”

Matt Grile, who lives next door to Youngs, said he finds his neighbor’s voice comforting.

“You hear it and you know your neighbors are out, and they’re okay,” Grile said.

Youngs said he’ll keep singing “God Bless America” until Gov. Gretchen Whitmer lifts her stay-home order.

Youngs said he serenades his neighbors every day at 1 p.m. and 7 p.m. He says he sings to spread joy amid sorrow. 

“I love to inspire people,” he said.

