ALLENDALE TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — Ryan Kelley, one of five Republican candidates for Michigan governor, has been arrested on charges stemming from the Jan. 6 riot at the U.S. Capitol, the FBI confirmed to Nexstar’s WOOD.

Kelley was charged in federal court on Thursday for knowingly entering or remaining on the U.S. Capitol or its grounds without authority, disorderly and disruptive conduct in that space, knowingly engaging in any physical violence against persons or property on U.S. Capitol grounds and willfully injuring or attacking property of the United States, court documents say.

“In this case, the FBI received multiple tips regarding Ryan Kelley’s presence at the U.S. Capitol on January 6, 2021,” a document written by the FBI and submitted to the court says.

Those tips were both anonymous and from people who left their names. They came in online and through the FBI tip line. An FBI source also identified one of the people seen at the Capitol as Kelley.

In the document, federal investigators included photos of Kelley in a backwards baseball cap trying to rally a pro-Donald Trump crowd. The FBI says images show Kelley recording the crowd pushing past Capitol Police outside the building on the northwestern scaffolding.

“At approximately 2:00 p.m., KELLEY climbed onto and stood on an architectural feature next to the North West stairs and indicated by waving his hand that the crowd behind him should move towards the stairs leading into the U.C. Capitol building,” the document reads in part.

The document does not say Kelley entered the building, but indicates he moved onto the stairs and then climbed onto “an architectural feature” next to the stairs.

“This activity was also captured on CCV, showing KELLEY using his hands to support another rioter who is pulling the metal barricade onto the scaffolding,” the document continues.

“…At approximately 2:05 p.m., (Kelley) used his hands to pull a covering off of a temporary structure that U.S. Capitol personnel had erected in support of a future planned event,” the FBI alleged.

“At approximately 2:20 p.m., KELLEY continued to gesture to the crowd, consistently indicating that they should move towards the stairs that led to the entrance of the U.S. Capitol interior spaces,” the document continues.

Federal investigators cited surveillance video and images from the media.

“At approximately 2:25 p.m., the individual in the black hat (believed to be Kelley) uses his cell phone to take a picture of blood on an architectural feature at the U.S. Capitol Grounds, while standing on same, in a video posted to YouTube,” the document says.

“…At about 2:29 p.m. the individual arrives at the top of the stairs and enters the U.S. Capitol’s North West Courtyard and uses their thumb to motion towards the doors to the interior of the U.S. Capitol Building,” the document says.

Shortly thereafter, the document said, Capitol police had reorganized and were starting to eject people from the area. Kelley last appears to have been seen at the U.S. Capitol around 3:26 p.m.

The document goes on to outline Kelley’s well-document opposition to Gov. Gretchen Whitmer’s handling of the COVID-19 pandemic and opinions that Democrats were trying to “steal” the election from former President Donald Trump.

Kelley is expected to have a court hearing in Grand Rapids soon, FBI spokeswoman Mara Schneider told the Associated Press.

A crew with Nexstar’s WOOD outside Kelley’s suburban Allendale home late Thursday morning saw a basketball hoop in the driveway and toys on the front lawn. A large flag reading “Ryan Kelley for governor” waved near the house.

Neighbors recorded video of what appear to be FBI vehicles at the home. In the background, they can be heard discussing how the officials are wearing FBI jackets.

Kelley is a real estate broker. He was previously an Allendale Township planning commissioner but no longer serves on any township board.

Kelley has also been questioned about his connection to militia groups and for encouraging prospective poll workers to tamper with voting machines during a January 2022 livestream.