The jackpot for the first Mega Millions drawing of 2023 is estimated at $785 million. (AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin)

(NEXSTAR) – The current Mega Millions jackpot is now the fourth largest in the game’s history after yet another drawing produced no grand-prize winners.

Friday’s winning numbers — 15, 21, 32, 38, 62, and the Mega Ball 8 — went unmatched, continuing a 22-drawing trend that began in mid-October. The jackpot now stands at an estimated $785 million, with a cash option of $395 million.

That amount officially qualifies the jackpot as the fourth-largest in Mega Millions history, behind only three relatively recent jackpots that surpassed the billion-dollar mark.

The current jackpot has been steadily growing since October, after two ticketholders in California and Florida matched all six numbers to share a $502-million prize. No one has managed to match all six numbers from any drawing since, though 41 players have won second-tier prizes worth $1 million or more, the Mega Millions lottery confirmed in a press release.

Friday’s press release also noted that January could be a lucky month for players, seeing as one of the game’s only billion-dollar prizes was claimed in January of 2021.

“Will history repeat itself with another billion-dollar January win?” the press release asked, after explaining that the jackpot could easily continue to accumulate throughout the month.

The Mega Millions prize had only ever swelled past the $1 billion mark three times: in Jan. 2021, when it reached $1.050 billion; in July 2022, when it rose to $1.337 billion; and in Oct. 2018, when a ticket holder in South Carolina claimed a $1.537 billion jackpot.

The next Mega Millions drawing is scheduled for Tuesday, Jan. 3.