McDonald’s denies officer was handed coffee with expletive

McDonald’s is disputing allegations that a Kansas police officer was handed a coffee with an expletive and the word “pig” written on it when he stopped there on his way to work.

Junction City McDonald’s owner Dana Cook said in a written statement that the store has video showing it wasn’t their employee.

The coffee situation gained attention after Herington Police Chief Brian Hornaday said in a Facebook post that one of his officers was handed the cup with the obscenity Saturday when he went through the McDonald’s drive through in Junction City, which is near Fort Riley.