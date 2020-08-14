Massachusetts man indicted for killing neighbor while disguised, prosecutors say

BRAINTREE, Mass. (AP) — A man who disguised himself as a UPS driver and fatally shot his former neighbor has been indicted by a grand jury.

Norfolk District Attorney Michael Morrissey’s office said Robert Bonang, 61, of Marshfield, is due in Quincy District Court Friday following his indictment earlier this week.

He faces murder, possession of a large capacity weapon, illegal possession of ammunition, among other charges.

Prosecutors say Bonang shot 59-year-old Laurie Melchionda outside her Braintree home in June. They say Bonang shot her while wearing a surgical mask and brown jacket and that the gun was hidden inside a box.