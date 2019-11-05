Maryland city adopts vote-by-mail in elections

ROCKVILLE, MD (WROC) — All over the country Tuesday voters headed to the polls. But some in Rockville, Maryland won’t have to even get out of their cars to cast their ballot.

It’s the state’s first ever vote-by-mail election.

So instead of coming to a voting booth Tuesday, people could fill out a ballot they received in the mail and just mail it back or drop it off at city hall by 8 p.m.

The goal is to ramp up voter turn out, which has only been around 16%.

But there’s plenty of concern with the process — for starters anyone, including the candidates themselves, can see who has successfully cast a ballot because it’s posted online.

“I understand the concerns and I will say that the city is doing everything we can to make sure there is no impropriety. I think there have been some glitches and we keep saying, ‘all eyes on Rockville, so let’s get it right,” said Rockville Mayor Bridget Donnell Newton.

The big race in Rockville is the mayor’s race, and they’re also voting for four city council seats.