Many still without power in NY, NJ as more storms approach

NEW YORK — Thousands of residents in New York and New Jersey were without power (or air conditioning) Thursday afternoon. The outages come after the tri-state region saw a four-day heat wave and is expecting more potentially severe storms.

For many residents and businesses, the outages have gone on for nearly two days.

The mayor on Wednesday urged New York City residents to reduce their power usage in homes and businesses, warning that widespread power failures were possible if people did not do so.

“We have a real challenge on our hands,” de Blasio said during a briefing. “We need to make sure our electric supply is protected.”

Con Edison late Wednesday asked customers in parts of Brooklyn to conserve energy amid a strain on the grid. The day before, the utility company asked some customers in Queens and Manhattan to do the same.

New York outages

As of noon Thursday, ConEd reported outages affecting over 2,600 customers.

The majority of outages were in Manhattan, with a few hundred customers in the dark in Queens, as well as Brooklyn and the Bronx.

Out on Long Island, PSEG reported around 300 customers affected by ongoing power outages.

New Jersey outages

PSE&G New Jersey reported outages affecting over 1,700 customers by lunchtime Thursday, with Union County seeing most of those service issues.

Meanwhile, Jersey Central Power & Light reported around 130 customers without service, most of which were in Ocean County.