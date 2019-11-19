Man to plead guilty to making ammo bought by Vegas shooter

FILE – In this Feb. 2, 2018, file photo, Douglas Haig takes questions from reporters at a news conference in Chandler, Ariz. Haig is due to plead guilty to illegally manufacturing tracer and armor-piercing bullets found in a high-rise hotel suite from which a gunman carried out the Las Vegas Strip massacre in October 2017. (AP Photo/Brian Skoloff, File)

LAS VEGAS (AP) — An Arizona man is due to plead guilty to illegally manufacturing tracer and armor-piercing bullets found in a high-rise hotel suite where a gunman took aim before the Las Vegas Strip massacre two years ago.

Douglas Haig isn’t accused of a direct role in the Oct. 1, 2017, shooting that killed 58 people and injured hundreds at an open-air music festival. It was the deadliest mass shooting in modern U.S. history.

Haig is a 57-year-old aerospace engineer who used to reload bullets at home in Mesa, Arizona, and sell them at gun shows.

His plea expected Tuesday will avoid a trial and mean he can’t possess guns or ammunition.

Defense attorney Marc Victor maintained that Haig couldn’t get a fair trial before a jury in trauma-scarred Las Vegas.