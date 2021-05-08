Man to be sentenced for crash that killed Cornell professor

National News
TOMPKINS COUNTY, N.Y. (WSYR) — A Groton man has pleaded guilty to vehicular manslaughter and other charges after he hit a Cornell professor who was walking with her bike on the side of the road.

On May 3, 2020, Jeffrey Skinner, 44, of Groton, was driving his car while intoxicated and hit  Professor Jerrie Gavalchin, 64, of Groton, who was walking her bike along Lick Street.

On Thursday, Skinner pleaded guilty to:

  • Vehicular Manslaughter in the First Degree, a Class C Felony
  • Two counts of Driving While Intoxicated, a Class E Felony
  • Leaving the Scene of a Personal Injury Incident Without Reporting, a Class D Felony

When sentenced in July, Skinner faces a maximum sentence of five to 15 years in prison.

