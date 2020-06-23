1  of  74
Closings
ABC Head Start Albion Central ARC of Genesee/Orleans Albion location ARC of Genesee/Orleans Batavia location Attica Central Bill Gray's Regional Iceplex Bop Shop Records Brighton Library Brockport Free Methodist Church Browncroft Comm. Church Calvary Assembly of God CDS Monarch Child Care Council Crossway Assembly Easter Seals-Kessler Ctr. Eastside Church Fairport Public Library Finger Lakes Secondary School-Gorham Finger Lakes WIC-Fairport First Bible Baptist Church Fit by Five (Penfield) Gates Presbyterian Church George Eastman Museum Glory to Glory Christian Fllwshp Henrietta Recreation Dept. Hilltop Industries Holy Cross School Hope Church Ibero Centro de Oro (Senior Ctr.) Ibero Early Childhood Ctr. Keuka Lake School KidStart-Lehman Koinonia Fellowship Lifetime Assistance Literacy West NY-Batavia Literacy West NY-Belmont Literacy West NY-Mt. Morris Literacy West NY-Warsaw Maple Sugar Festival Mary Cariola Childrens Ctr. Memorial Art Gallery Messiah Lutheran Church Mountain Rise United Church of Christ Northside Christian Academy Open Door Baptist Church Orleans Co. Christian Parish of the Holy Family - Gates Park Ridge Child Care Center Pearce Church Perinton Community Center Perinton Presbyterian Church Perinton VFW 8495 Pinnacle Lutheran Church R Community Bikes Rainbow Preschool(Albion) Rainbow Preschool(Batavia) Renaissance Acad. School of the Arts Rochester Easter Egg Hunt Rochester Public Library Sharp Edgez Barber Inst. Southside Church of Christ Spencerport First Congregational Church Spiritus Christi Church St. Joseph School (Batavia) St. Luke's Episcopal Church Town of Rush Recreation Department Town of Walworth Trinity Lutheran Church Unistel Industries Villa of Hope School Village of E. Rochester Warsaw Head Start Webster Baptist Church Zion Hill Missionary Baptist Church

Man pulls officer from burning cruiser: ‘We had to get him out’

National News

by: Nexstar Media Wire

Posted: / Updated:

UNIONTOWN, Pa. — A Pennsylvania man saved a police officer from his burning cruiser following a crash Sunday.

According to WTAE, Daylan McLee ran to help when the crash happened outside of his home in Uniontown, Pennsylvania.

He told the TV station, “He (the officer) was asking not to be moved, not to be moved — his leg. Then we started to see the flames start to come inside of the car from the bottom, and I knew we had to get him out.”

Police officer Jay Hanley was trapped, but McLee and another officer were reportedly able to pull him out. WTAE said the officer involved in the crash was taken to the hospital with a leg injury. The crash is under investigation.

“Human life,” said McLee, explaining why he helped. “A lot of crazy things are going on in the world and I haven’t had the best ends in life, but I know the value of human life. You can’t replace it.”

Officers said they are grateful for McLee’s help.

“We are so thankful that Daylan was in the area at the time,” Police Lieutenant Thomas Kolencik told WTAE. “It could have been a lot worse.”

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Destination NY

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss