Man found shirtless with pants halfway down in Nashville couple’s home is charged, police say

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — A Tennessee man was charged Tuesday in a case in which a couple woke up to find him partially clothed in their home, police said.

According to an affidavit, officers responded to a burglary call in May at a home in East Nashville.

The couple told officers they woke up to find Zebariah Hall, 27, in their bedroom with no shirt and his pants halfway down, according to the affidavit.

Officers said Hall initially fled, but later complied with police and stopped.

Police said Hall smelled of alcohol, slurred his speech and kept saying he was sorry and that he had gone to the wrong house.

After his arrest, police said, he kicked the back door of a patrol car open and tried to get out.

Hall was charged with aggravated criminal trespassing, resisting arrest and public intoxication.