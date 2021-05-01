Man arrested after $12K in chips stolen from casino

RIDGEFIELD, W.A. (AP) — A Kelso man who’s banned from a casino in southwest Washington is accused of stealing $12,500 in chips.

The Columbian reports police say Lucas Bunn entered the ilani Casino Resort on Tuesday while disguised in a gray wig and construction vest. Authorities were advised about 7:50 a.m. that a man was in the casino’s high limits area using a drill to break into the chips table, according to an affidavit of probable cause.

Documents say he ran when approached by security. Documents say he was arrested nearby and officers found a grinder and 25 $500 chips in his possession.

Bunn was arrested on suspicion of burglary and theft. It wasn’t immediately known if he has a lawyer.