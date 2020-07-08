1  of  74
Closings
ABC Head Start
Albion Central
ARC of Genesee/Orleans Albion location
ARC of Genesee/Orleans Batavia location
Attica Central
Bill Gray's Regional Iceplex
Bop Shop Records
Brighton Library
Brockport Free Methodist Church
Browncroft Comm. Church
Calvary Assembly of God
CDS Monarch
Child Care Council
Crossway Assembly
Easter Seals-Kessler Ctr.
Eastside Church
Fairport Public Library
Finger Lakes Secondary School-Gorham
Finger Lakes WIC-Fairport
First Bible Baptist Church
Fit by Five (Penfield)
Gates Presbyterian Church
George Eastman Museum
Glory to Glory Christian Fllwshp
Henrietta Recreation Dept.
Hilltop Industries
Holy Cross School
Hope Church
Ibero Centro de Oro (Senior Ctr.)
Ibero Early Childhood Ctr.
Keuka Lake School
KidStart-Lehman
Koinonia Fellowship
Lifetime Assistance
Literacy West NY-Batavia
Literacy West NY-Belmont
Literacy West NY-Mt. Morris
Literacy West NY-Warsaw
Maple Sugar Festival
Mary Cariola Childrens Ctr.
Memorial Art Gallery
Messiah Lutheran Church
Mountain Rise United Church of Christ
Northside Christian Academy
Open Door Baptist Church
Orleans Co. Christian
Parish of the Holy Family - Gates
Park Ridge Child Care Center
Pearce Church
Perinton Community Center
Perinton Presbyterian Church
Perinton VFW 8495
Pinnacle Lutheran Church
R Community Bikes
Rainbow Preschool(Albion)
Rainbow Preschool(Batavia)
Renaissance Acad. School of the Arts
Rochester Easter Egg Hunt
Rochester Public Library
Sharp Edgez Barber Inst.
Southside Church of Christ
Spencerport First Congregational Church
Spiritus Christi Church
St. Joseph School (Batavia)
St. Luke's Episcopal Church
Town of Rush Recreation Department
Town of Walworth
Trinity Lutheran Church
Unistel Industries
Villa of Hope School
Village of E. Rochester
Warsaw Head Start
Webster Baptist Church
Zion Hill Missionary Baptist Church

Making ‘cents’ of US coin shortage

National News

by: Rhonda Foxx and Nexstar Media Wire

Posted: / Updated:

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) — There’s a coin shortage in the U.S.

“With the partial closure of the economy, the flow of coins through the economy has gotten all — it’s kind of stopped,” Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell said Wednesday during a virtual hearing with the House Financial Services Committee.

Some businesses are asking customers to pay with exact change, or use a debit or credit card if possible.

The shortage is caused, in part, by the mass closings of U.S. businesses or changes in business operations due to the coronavirus pandemic, resulting in fewer coins reaching the public.

“The mints are not producing as much coin because they are trying to keep their employees safe,” said Mickey Adams, branch manager at Northshore Bank in Wisconsin. “So the circulation has gone down.”

She added that, during the coronavirus pandemic, customers and businesses have had to use ATMs. In turn, retail and commercial customers couldn’t have their coins counted, which also contributed to the shortage.

If there’s not enough change, retailers might have to “round up” to the next full dollar amount on transactions and, with so many businesses already struggling, many can’t spare a dime.

“So what we are doing right now to correct the issue is we are recycling our coin that we are taking in and we will use that in place of having to use all the rolled coin,” Adams said.

Rose Poels, president of the Wisconsin Bankers Association, said the shortage may be shortlived.

“The U.S. Mint has increased production, and it is expected within a few weeks that the supply will get back to normal due to the increased coin circulation,” Poels said.

In the meantime, local banks like Northshore are making adjustments.

“We’re hoping by encouraging customers and non-customers to come in, we will count their coin for free, we think that may help with the circulation issue,” Adams said.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Destination NY

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss