ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — The Rochester City School District, City of Rochester, Foodlink, United Way, 211 and Common Ground Health are collaborating to ensure that through the end of the school year, all children have access to nutritious food in and out of the school setting.

Since the pandemic first began impacting our schools and families, the RCSD, City of Rochester and Foodlink have been working together to provide grab-and-go meals at City R-Centers as well as 14 RCSD school sites. This is in addition to the meals currently provided to the students who have been learning in-person at RCSD school buildings since January of 2021.