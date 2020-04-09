Louisiana woman finds creative way to hug her parents during COVID-19 outbreak

1  of  75
Photo courtesy of Kathy Alleman.

A Louisiana woman found a fun way to hug her parents during the COVID-19 outbreak.

Kathy Alleman hugged her parents through a transparent shower curtain, also known as “the hug curtain.”

This message accompanied the Facebook video:

“When ya mom n dad with tears in their eyes say “I don’t know how much longer we can go without hugging our kids” you become desperate enough to invent the HUG ME CURTAIN! Cloroxed n sprayed ready for the next hugs”

Alleman says she sprays the curtain with a disinfectant, rinses it with a hose pipe and dries it with a blower after each use.

When speaking about the hug, Kathy says “it was such a real genuine hug that my parents needed to get them out of a funk. Not hugging people somehow feels rude and with family, it’s a necessity!”

