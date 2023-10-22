(KTLA) — Los Angeles Rams wide receiver DeMarcus Robinson was robbed at gunpoint Friday, according to multiple reports.

Law enforcement sources told TMZ Sports that officers responded to a call of a robbery outside of a hotel in L.A. just after midnight on Friday.

Robinson was not injured in the incident but had over $100,000 in jewelry stolen from him including a luxury watch, Sports Illustrated said.

Los Angeles Rams wide receiver Demarcus Robinson (15) during an NFL football game against the Cincinnati Bengals on Monday, Sept. 25, 2023, in Cincinnati. (AP Photo/Emilee Chinn)

According to Bleacher Report, police have launched an investigation, but no suspects have been apprehended as of Saturday morning.

Robinson, 29, signed with the Rams in June after spending six seasons in Kansas City – where he was part of the Chiefs’ team that won Super Bowl LIV – and one season with the Baltimore Ravens.