Local FBI helping D.C. security for inauguration

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — The Western New York office of the FBI is putting a great deal of effort into helping with presidential inauguration security.

Jeremy Bell is the Assistant Special Agent in charge of the Western New York Division. He says their team is monitoring various channels for potential threats, but so far hasn’t picked up on anything.

That said, the team is also actively looking for anyone involved with the January 6 siege on the US Capitol. They’ve already made one arrest in our area, and they’re hoping they can make more with help from the public.

“Since January 6, the FBI has received over 200,000 digital media tips,” Bell said. “Rochester has contributed to that. It never ceases to amaze me how the community helps when it comes to the kind of work we’re trying to do at the FBI. No matter how small or large the tip is, we review and vet every tip that comes in to our office.”