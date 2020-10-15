Lawmakers push for COVID-19 relief before Election Day

WASHINGTON (NEXSTAR) — With Election Day around the corner, Republicans and Democrats are determined to pass a COVID-19 relief deal before every vote is counted.

As the pandemic surges on, several Democrats are demanding Republicans come up with a stronger plan to relieve millions of Americans and businesses hanging on by a thread.

“Our families are suffering,” Rep. Robin Kelly, D-Ill, said. “My colleagues on the other side are picking and choosing who they want to help.”

“We are all too often hearing adult men and women weeping into the phone,” Rep. Jan Schakowsky, D-Ill.,said.

“House Democrats will not stop fighting until we deliver relief to all Americans,” Rep. Debbie Dingell, D-Mich., said.

After briefly walking from negotiations, the White House is now offering a $1.8 trillion deal.

The plan includes direct checks for families, $400 in unemployment benefits, money for small businesses and $300 billion for local and state governments.

“As Nancy Pelosi said, “The devil and angels are in the details,” Schakowsky said.

House Democrats say the plan still lacks adequate funding for child care and prioritizes employers over the health of workers. Democrats say the Republicans’ plan still falls short.

“If someone gets sick, they would be free from any liability; That is definitely not the American way,” Schakowsky said.

Republicans like Sen. Chuck Grassley, R-Iowa, say Democrats are being unreasonable.

“The Democrats cry foul over anything that may help Americans if it doesn’t advance their agenda,” Grassley said.

Republicans say they will try and pass their new plan next week in an effort to get money flowing to the unemployed, schools and small businesses by Election Day.