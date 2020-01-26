Kobe’s career highlights: Lakers great won 5 titles, defined a basketball generation

LOS ANGELES, CA – JUNE 21: Los Angeles Lakers guard Kobe Bryant laughs with the championship trophy while riding in the victory parade for the the NBA basketball champion team on June 21, 2010 in Los Angeles, California. The Lakers beat the Boston Celtics 87-79 in 7 games for the franchise’s 16 NBA title. (Photo by Noel Vasquez/Getty Images)

LOS ANGELES (KTLA) — Kobe Bryant was an 18-time NBA All-Star who became one of the greatest basketball players of his generation during a 20-year career with the Los Angeles Lakers.

The star forward and shooting guard was killed in a helicopter crash in Calabasas Sunday morning.

Here are some of the many highlights of Bryant’s career :

— 5-time NBA champion (2000-2002, 2009, 2010)

— 2-time NBA Finals Most Valuable Player (2009–2010)

— NBA MVP (2008)

— Academy Award winner for animated short film (2018)

— 18-time NBA All-Star (1998, 2000–2016)

— 4-time NBA All-Star Game MVP (2002, 2007, 2009, 2011)

— 11-time All-NBA First Team (2002–2004, 2006–2013)

— 2-time All-NBA Second Team (2000–2001)

— 2-time All-NBA Third Team (1999, 2005)

— 9-time NBA All-Defensive First Team (2000, 2003–2004, 2006–2011)

— 3-time NBA All-Defensive Second Team (2001–2002, 2012)

— 2-time NBA scoring champion (2006–2007)

— 2-time Olympic gold medalist (2008, 2012)

— NBA Slam Dunk Contest champion (1997)

— NBA All-Rookie Second Team (1997)

— Los Angeles Lakers all-time leading scorer (33,643 points)

— Naismith Prep Player of the Year (1996)