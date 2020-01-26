NBA legend Kobe Bryant among 5 who died in California helicopter crash

Editor’s note: Live coverage of the Los Angeles helicopter crash will be streamed on this page at 3:15 p.m. EST.

CALABASAS, Calif. (AP) — NBA legend Kobe Bryant was killed in a helicopter crash in Calabasas on Sunday morning, according to TMZ.

Reports say he was on board with at least four other people at the time the private helicopter went down.

The Los Angeles County Fire Department say there were no survivors.

Emergency crews responded after a helicopter crashed and sparked a small brush fire Sunday in Southern California, authorities said.

The crash occurred in Calabasas, said Art Marrujo, a dispatch supervisor with the Los Angeles County Fire Department.

He didn’t know how many people were on board or if there were any injuries.

Firefighters worked to douse flames that spread through about an acre (.40 hectares) of dry brush, Marrujo said.

Calabasas is a city of 23,000 people about 30 miles (48 kilometers) northwest of downtown Los Angeles.

Bryant was being remembered and honored by basketball fans around the world Saturday night after LeBron James passed him for third place on the NBA’s all-time leading scorers list.

#Update Downed aircraft is a helicopter. Flames extinguished. #Malibu deputies at crash site looking for survivors, 4200 blk Las Virgenes Rd #Calabasas #LASD pic.twitter.com/eixLhGhLyE — LA County Sheriffs (@LASDHQ) January 26, 2020

This is a developing story and will be updated when further details surface.