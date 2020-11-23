Ken Jennings named interim guest host for Jeopardy!

CULVER CITY, CA – JULY 14: Jeopardy host Alex Trebek, (L) poses contestant Ken Jennings after his earnings from his record breaking streak on the gameshow surpassed 1 million dollars July 14, 2004 in Culver City, California. (Photo by Jeopardy Productions via Getty Images)

CULVER CITY, Ca. (WROC) — Officials from America’s Favorite Quiz Game Show say one of the all-time great competitors will be the first interim guest host when production of Jeopardy! resumes at the end of the month.

Ken Jennings, who earlier this year claimed the title of Jeopardy! Greatest of All Time, will begin as the first guest host for the show, with production resuming November 30 for episodes to begin airing in January 2021.

Longtime host, Alex Trebek, died earlier this month. He was 80-years-old.

Jennings also holds the all-time records for most consecutive games won (74), and the highest winnings in regular-season play ($2,520,700).

Though a long-term replacement host will not be named at this time, officials say additional guest hosts will be announced in the weeks ahead.

“Alex believed in the importance of Jeopardy! and always said that he wanted the show to go on after him,” said executive producer Mike Richards. “We will honor Alex’s legacy by continuing to produce the game he loved with smart contestants and challenging clues. By bringing in familiar guest hosts for the foreseeable future, our goal is to create a sense of community and continuity for our viewers.”