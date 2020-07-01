1  of  74
Closings
ABC Head Start
Albion Central
ARC of Genesee/Orleans Albion location
ARC of Genesee/Orleans Batavia location
Attica Central
Bill Gray's Regional Iceplex
Bop Shop Records
Brighton Library
Brockport Free Methodist Church
Browncroft Comm. Church
Calvary Assembly of God
CDS Monarch
Child Care Council
Crossway Assembly
Easter Seals-Kessler Ctr.
Eastside Church
Fairport Public Library
Finger Lakes Secondary School-Gorham
Finger Lakes WIC-Fairport
First Bible Baptist Church
Fit by Five (Penfield)
Gates Presbyterian Church
George Eastman Museum
Glory to Glory Christian Fllwshp
Henrietta Recreation Dept.
Hilltop Industries
Holy Cross School
Hope Church
Ibero Centro de Oro (Senior Ctr.)
Ibero Early Childhood Ctr.
Keuka Lake School
KidStart-Lehman
Koinonia Fellowship
Lifetime Assistance
Literacy West NY-Batavia
Literacy West NY-Belmont
Literacy West NY-Mt. Morris
Literacy West NY-Warsaw
Maple Sugar Festival
Mary Cariola Childrens Ctr.
Memorial Art Gallery
Messiah Lutheran Church
Mountain Rise United Church of Christ
Northside Christian Academy
Open Door Baptist Church
Orleans Co. Christian
Parish of the Holy Family - Gates
Park Ridge Child Care Center
Pearce Church
Perinton Community Center
Perinton Presbyterian Church
Perinton VFW 8495
Pinnacle Lutheran Church
R Community Bikes
Rainbow Preschool(Albion)
Rainbow Preschool(Batavia)
Renaissance Acad. School of the Arts
Rochester Easter Egg Hunt
Rochester Public Library
Sharp Edgez Barber Inst.
Southside Church of Christ
Spencerport First Congregational Church
Spiritus Christi Church
St. Joseph School (Batavia)
St. Luke's Episcopal Church
Town of Rush Recreation Department
Town of Walworth
Trinity Lutheran Church
Unistel Industries
Villa of Hope School
Village of E. Rochester
Warsaw Head Start
Webster Baptist Church
Zion Hill Missionary Baptist Church

Kansas police officer who fatally shot unarmed teen received $70,000 payout to resign

National News

by: Dave D'Marko (WDAF) and Nexstar Media Wire

Posted: / Updated:

OVERLAND PARK, Kan. (WDAF) — A Kansas police officer who shot and killed a 17-year-old was paid tens of thousands of dollars to resign, new documents show. 

The Johnson County district attorney cleared former Overland Park Officer Clayton Jenison in the shooting, which took the life of John Albers. The DA ruled Jenison was justified in fearing for his life

Jenison can not only work again as a law enforcement officer but he also received a payout of $70,000 to leave the department, WDAF confirmed.

Jenison shot 13 bullets into the Albers family’s minivan as John backed it out of their garage in January 2018.

Police were at the South Overland Park home after his friends reported he was threatening to hurt himself on social media. 

Albers’ family settled a wrongful death lawsuit against the city. They’ve still been unable to get many of the documents they requested to show how police and the DA reached the decision they did. 

Documents show Jenison made $81,000 the year he left his job, even though he only worked through March 4. His income included a $70,000 severance payment. 

John Albers’ death has since prompted a big conversation in Johnson County about transparency in police shootings. 

His mother said she was “disgusted” to find out about the payment. 

“They allowed an officer who clearly committed misconduct to get incentivized,” Sheila Albers said. “We essentially incentivized police misconduct by giving Jenison a payout.”

In a statement Tuesday, accompanied with the release of those severance documents, the city of Overland Park said: 

“In the best interest of the community, city officials negotiated an agreement with former Overland Park Police Officer Clayton Jenison, which resulted in his voluntary resignation and the city providing a final compensation package that included a severance payment as well as other benefits.”

WDAF reached out but had not heard back from Overland Park police on Tuesday.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

