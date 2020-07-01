1  of  74
Closings
ABC Head Start
Albion Central
ARC of Genesee/Orleans Albion location
ARC of Genesee/Orleans Batavia location
Attica Central
Bill Gray's Regional Iceplex
Bop Shop Records
Brighton Library
Brockport Free Methodist Church
Browncroft Comm. Church
Calvary Assembly of God
CDS Monarch
Child Care Council
Crossway Assembly
Easter Seals-Kessler Ctr.
Eastside Church
Fairport Public Library
Finger Lakes Secondary School-Gorham
Finger Lakes WIC-Fairport
First Bible Baptist Church
Fit by Five (Penfield)
Gates Presbyterian Church
George Eastman Museum
Glory to Glory Christian Fllwshp
Henrietta Recreation Dept.
Hilltop Industries
Holy Cross School
Hope Church
Ibero Centro de Oro (Senior Ctr.)
Ibero Early Childhood Ctr.
Keuka Lake School
KidStart-Lehman
Koinonia Fellowship
Lifetime Assistance
Literacy West NY-Batavia
Literacy West NY-Belmont
Literacy West NY-Mt. Morris
Literacy West NY-Warsaw
Maple Sugar Festival
Mary Cariola Childrens Ctr.
Memorial Art Gallery
Messiah Lutheran Church
Mountain Rise United Church of Christ
Northside Christian Academy
Open Door Baptist Church
Orleans Co. Christian
Parish of the Holy Family - Gates
Park Ridge Child Care Center
Pearce Church
Perinton Community Center
Perinton Presbyterian Church
Perinton VFW 8495
Pinnacle Lutheran Church
R Community Bikes
Rainbow Preschool(Albion)
Rainbow Preschool(Batavia)
Renaissance Acad. School of the Arts
Rochester Easter Egg Hunt
Rochester Public Library
Sharp Edgez Barber Inst.
Southside Church of Christ
Spencerport First Congregational Church
Spiritus Christi Church
St. Joseph School (Batavia)
St. Luke's Episcopal Church
Town of Rush Recreation Department
Town of Walworth
Trinity Lutheran Church
Unistel Industries
Villa of Hope School
Village of E. Rochester
Warsaw Head Start
Webster Baptist Church
Zion Hill Missionary Baptist Church

Kansas City police officer, local man face off in sidewalk football

by: Regan Porter (WDAF) and Nexstar Media Wire

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (WDAF) — A Kansas City police officer and a local man went head to head, running a football route along a city sidewalk.

“I just said, ‘You can’t guard me,'” said Mugzy Bulljunk, who was running in the video. “I was like, ‘OK, let’s do it.’ He was like, ‘On the sidewalk?’ and I’m like, ‘Yeah on the sidewalk.’ He said, ‘OK, let’s do it.’ So we did, and it was amazing.”

Bulljunk and friend Izzy Russel make videos to bring the community together, but this run-in with police officers was not planned. 

They saw an opportunity to build trust where they feel it’s been broken.

“We make people smile and spread love,” Russel said. “No matter what’s going on, no matter what conflicts we have — the good, the bad and the ugly — there’s still hope. There’s people out here who have love for each other no matter what.”

With more than a 150,000 views on Twitter, the video caught the eyes of Kansas City Chiefs players Tyrann Mathieu, Juan Thornhill, and Tyreek Hill.  

“We had the police, we had the football players, like it’s bringing everybody together,” Russel said.

The police sergeant’s football skills might be intimidating, but KCPD doesn’t want people to be scared of the uniform. 

“You want to have that relationship to be able to approach any officer, anyone you see on the street and have open dialogue and not have that fear,” KCPD spokesperson Officer Doaa El-Ashkar said.

El-Ashkar said officers are people, too. They’re here to protect and have a little fun when duty calls. 

“To see a black man and a white cop hugging each other, it just gives a sense of hope in America that we can come together regardless of skin color, sexuality, religion, belief, anything like that,” Bulljunk said.

Bulljunk and police agree good sportsmanship in the community is vital in moving forward. 

