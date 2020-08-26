Judge sides with prosecutors over treatment of Epstein’s pal Maxwell

Ghislaine Maxwell at the May 6, 2014 Education Through Music Children’s Benefit Gala at Capitale in New York City. (Rob Kim/Getty)

NEW YORK (AP) — A judge says she’s not going to immediately force prosecutors to divulge the identities of three women who say financier Jeffrey Epstein and British socialite Ghislaine Maxwell conspired to sexually abuse when they were teenagers.

U.S. District Judge Alison Nathan said in an order Tuesday that defense lawyers were premature in asking that she force the government to reveal the accusers of Epstein and Maxwell, his ex-girlfriend.

Maxwell has pleaded not guilty to charges that she recruited girls as young as age 14 for Epstein to abuse. Maxwell is awaiting a July trial at a Brooklyn federal jail.

Epstein committed suicide a year ago at a Manhattan federal jail as he awaited trial on sex trafficking charges.