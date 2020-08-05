Judge issues tight schedule in district redrawing case

A children’s book is displayed at a U.S. Census walk-up counting site set up for Hunt County in Greenville, Texas, Friday, July 31, 2020. (AP Photo/LM Otero)

ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — A federal judge is setting a compressed schedule for legal arguments challenging President Donald Trump’s order seeking to exclude people in the U.S. illegally from being counted during the process of redrawing congressional districts.

The plaintiffs, led by New York state, are seeking a quick ruling from the judge.

U.S. District Judge Jesse Furman on Wednesday ordered arguments from plaintiff and government attorneys in two combined lawsuits challenging Trump’s order to be filed by the end of August.

The combined lawsuits were brought by several states, cities, civil rights groups, and immigrant rights groups after Trump issued the memorandum on the apportionment process late last month.