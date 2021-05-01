Judge grants more time for Harvey Weinstein to challenge extradition

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — It’s likely that Harvey Weinstein will be in Erie County at least through May 30.

Weinstein, the disgraced former film producer who was later convicted of rape and sexual assault, appeared before Erie County Court Judge Kenneth Case on Friday morning.

Currently, he’s being held at Wende Correctional Facility in Alden, but prosecutors in Los Angeles are attempting to have him extradited to California to face more sex crime charges there.

Weinstein is serving a 23-year-sentence for his rape and sexual assault convictions. During Friday’s court appearance, Weinstein’s attorney Norman Effman was granted more time to challenge the extradition attempt.