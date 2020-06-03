Breaking News
Job posting: Free beer and $20K to hike 2,200-mile trail

National News

If you like beer and hiking, this might be the job for you.

Devils Backbone Brewing Company is accepting applications for what it calls its “chief hiking officer.”

One lucky hiker will get paid $20,000 to take on the Appalachian Trail while consuming and sharing plenty of brews along the way.

The person who lands this gig will trek the entire 2,200-mile trail, starting at Springer Mountain in Georgia and ending at Mt. Katahdian in Maine, “with or without accommodation,” according to the company website.

Along with the $20,000 stipend, the job comes with free travel to the trail-head. Gear is also included but no hotel expenses.

This is for an experienced hiker who is comfortable sleeping under the stars.

Devils Backbone estimates it will take five to seven months to complete the assignment, which starts March 1, 2021.

