Jim Boeheim reacts to the death of Kobe Bryant

US gold team celebrate with their gold medal on the podium after the London 2012 Olympic Games men’s gold medal basketball game between USA and Spain at the North Greenwich Arena in London on August 12, 2012. AFP PHOTO / TIMOTHY A. CLARY (Photo credit should read TIMOTHY A. CLARY/AFP/GettyImages)

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR) — Retired NBA legend Kobe Bryant died in a helicopter crash Sunday morning according to ABC News/ESPN.

According to the LA County Sheriff’s Department, the crash killed Bryant and four others aboard the helicopter. ESPN reports that Bryant’s 13-year-old daughter Gianna Bryant was among those that died in the crash.

Syracuse basketball coach Jim Boeheim coached Bryant on Team USA during the 2008 and 2012 Summer Olympics, winning two gold medals.

Boeheim reacted to the news on Twitter.

Kobe Bryant was not only one of the greatest basketball players ever, he was also the hardest working player I’ve ever been around. I was so fortunate to have known him and coached him with Team USA. Our thoughts and our prayers are with his wife, Vanessa, and the Bryant family. — Jim Boeheim (@therealboeheim) January 26, 2020

Other local basketball celebrities also took to Twitter to respond to the tragedy.

Ever since I started playing basketball the only shoes I would wear were Kobe’s. Thank you not only for your greatness, but your work ethic, it’s what inspires me most everyday. RIP Mamba 🙏🏼❤️ — Buddy Boeheim (@Buddy_Boeheim35) January 26, 2020

At a loss for words, RIP to a legend. Can’t believe this. #Kobe — Breanna Stewart (@breannastewart) January 26, 2020

Bryant was 41 years old.