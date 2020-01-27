Live Now
NBA legend Kobe Bryant among 9 who died in California helicopter crash

Jim Boeheim reacts to the death of Kobe Bryant

National News
Posted: / Updated:

US gold team celebrate with their gold medal on the podium after the London 2012 Olympic Games men’s gold medal basketball game between USA and Spain at the North Greenwich Arena in London on August 12, 2012. AFP PHOTO / TIMOTHY A. CLARY (Photo credit should read TIMOTHY A. CLARY/AFP/GettyImages)

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR) — Retired NBA legend Kobe Bryant died in a helicopter crash Sunday morning according to ABC News/ESPN.

According to the LA County Sheriff’s Department, the crash killed Bryant and four others aboard the helicopter. ESPN reports that Bryant’s 13-year-old daughter Gianna Bryant was among those that died in the crash.

Syracuse basketball coach Jim Boeheim coached Bryant on Team USA during the 2008 and 2012 Summer Olympics, winning two gold medals.

Boeheim reacted to the news on Twitter.

Other local basketball celebrities also took to Twitter to respond to the tragedy.

Bryant was 41 years old.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Dont Miss

More Don't Miss