Jim Boeheim reacts to the death of Kobe Bryant

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR) — Retired NBA legend Kobe Bryant died in a helicopter crash Sunday morning according to ABC News/ESPN.
According to the LA County Sheriff’s Department, the crash killed Bryant and four others aboard the helicopter. ESPN reports that Bryant’s 13-year-old daughter Gianna Bryant was among those that died in the crash.
Syracuse basketball coach Jim Boeheim coached Bryant on Team USA during the 2008 and 2012 Summer Olympics, winning two gold medals.
Boeheim reacted to the news on Twitter.
Other local basketball celebrities also took to Twitter to respond to the tragedy.
Bryant was 41 years old.