‘Jesus shoes’ with holy water soles sell out in minutes

TAMPA, Fla. (CNN) — A shoe company is now saying you can walk on water in their sneakers and they aren’t technically wrong.

Nike released a new pair of sneakers called “Jesus shoes.” And for just $1,400 and some change, you can get the experience of following in Christ’s footsteps.

These shoes have water from the Jordan River injected into the soles.

The Brooklyn-based design company bought less than 24 pairs of Nike Air Max 97’s for the “collab culture” venture.

In addition to the holy water blessed by a priest, the white kicks feature a miniature crucifix, frankincense-scented wool insoles and a single drop of blood on the tongue to symbolize Jesus.

The bottoms of the shoes are also dyed a reddish tint to mimic the shoes worn by popes long ago.

The shoes released Tuesday and sold out almost immediately.

On the company’s website, MSCHF (Mischief), said more will be available Oct. 22 and subsequent second and fourth Tuesdays of each month.

