ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – The Mega Millions Jackpot climbs once again. No ticket perfectly matched all six numbers in Friday night’s drawings.

Those numbers were 3-11-12-38-43 and Gold Mega Ball 15.

Because there was no winner, the jackpot soars to an estimated $850 million.

The next drawing is Tuesday night.

The upcoming jackpot would be the third largest prize in American history. The odds of winning are about one in 302 million.