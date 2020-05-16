Ithaca College furloughs nearly 200 employees

ITHACA, N.Y. (WSYR) — Like many businesses, higher education is feeling the budget impact of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Ithaca College is furloughing nearly 200 employees, for now, according to the school’s athletic director.

I would not be surprised if there would be additional furloughs from our department. I know athletics won’t be immune from what the college has to do college-wide. SUSAN BASSETT — ASSOCIATE VP AND ATHLETICS DIRECTOR AT ITHACA COLLEGE

Bassett said all capital projects, even donor-funded ones like the soccer field renovation, are on hold.

The major college funded renovation of the school’s football facility, Butterfield Stadium, is also on hold.