COVID-19 death toll surpasses 12K statewide, NY PAUSE extended through May 15
1  of  75
Is it safe to open mail and packages during the pandemic?

by: The Associated Press

Posted: / Updated:
Is it safe to open mail and packages during the pandemic?

There is no evidence that COVID-19 is spreading through mail or parcels, according to the World Health Organization and U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Most of it is spread from droplets produced when an infected person coughs or sneezes, which are inhaled by people nearby.

Health experts say the risks are very low that COVID-19 will remain on envelopes or packages and infect anyone who handles them.

It’s still a good idea to wash your hands thoroughly and regularly — and avoid touching your face — after handling deliveries.

Like many businesses, the U.S. Postal Service has limited visitors to its facilities and asks that anyone who comes to the post office to stand at least 6 feet away from another person.

The AP is answering your questions about the coronavirus pandemic in this new series. Submit them at: FactCheck@AP.org.

