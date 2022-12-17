DES MOINES, Iowa (KCAU) – A medium has agreed not to promote her services as “healing” or “treatment” after a client committed suicide following allegations that she provided him with a false health diagnosis.

According to a release from the Iowa Attorney General’s Office, Allison Campbell, who operates her psychic medium service out of Altoona, became the subject of a consumer protection investigation after Becky Courtney submitted a complaint that Campbell offered services to her husband, Craig Courtney, after a fall at his home. Craig Courtney later died of suicide.

The Attorney General’s Office alleged Campbell violated Consumer Fraud Act by seeking people to “practice healing” on, discussing physical injuries with clients, and soliciting customers to purchase services that could help with mental health conditions despite not being qualified to treat or heal any physical or mental health conditions.

The AG’s office alleges that during conversations between Campbell and Craig Courtney, Campbell told Craig Courtney that he would die of cancer that would spread throughout his body. She also allegedly told him he had throat cancer despite medical doctors ruling this out, and told him the doctors could not see the mass because it was “under the tissue.”

The release added that Campbell met with Craig Courtney three times and kept in touch with him over the phone through calls and emails.

Campbell has denied the allegations, however the Attorney General’s Office said text messages showed that Craig Courtney had consulted her over a physical problem.

Campbell and the Attorney General’s office agreed that she would not claim to “‘heal,’ ‘cure,’ ‘treat,’ prevent, mitigate, address or impact one’s overall health.” She will also be required to encourage her clients to seek treatment from licensed professionals if they disclose concerns about physical or mental health concerns.

Campell will also have to stop using Craig Courtney’s likeness in advertising and marketing.

The full agreement can be viewed at the official site of the Iowa Attorney General’s Office.

Beckey Campbell provided a statement to the Attorney General’s Office.

“The loss of Craig has devastated our family, leaving an enormous hole that will never be filled. We don’t want this to happen to anyone else’s loved one. “This is about awareness. We want those who offer psychic-medium services to be aware of the negative impact on lives such an experience can have and there are lines that shouldn’t be crossed. Speaking on health concerns is one of those lines. “We want those who seek such services to beware. Beware of false information and false promises made by individuals that are not medically trained or licensed to speak on health issues.” Becky Courtney

Free help is available for those experiencing suicidal thoughts. The 988 Suicide & Crisis Lifeline is a national network of local crisis centers that provides free and confidential emotional support to people in suicidal crisis or emotional distress 24 hours a day, 7 days a week in the United States.