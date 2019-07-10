Indiana Toddler Dies In Hot Car

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) — An Indiana toddler is dead after he was left in a hot car on the University of Southern Indiana campus in Evansville.

According to the Vanderburgh County Sheriff, the boy’s father forgot to drop off the 3-year-old at daycare Tuesday morning. The Sheriff says when the father went to pick up the child, he realized the boy was still in his car seat.

“On my way out here, the temperature in my car was in the mid 90′s, so I’m certain the temperature inside the car went over 100 degrees, so, obviously, parents just need to be aware and make sure they double check their cars before they get out,” Vanderburgh County Sheriff Major Jason Ashworth explained.