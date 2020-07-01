1  of  74
Closings
ABC Head Start
Albion Central
ARC of Genesee/Orleans Albion location
ARC of Genesee/Orleans Batavia location
Attica Central
Bill Gray's Regional Iceplex
Bop Shop Records
Brighton Library
Brockport Free Methodist Church
Browncroft Comm. Church
Calvary Assembly of God
CDS Monarch
Child Care Council
Crossway Assembly
Easter Seals-Kessler Ctr.
Eastside Church
Fairport Public Library
Finger Lakes Secondary School-Gorham
Finger Lakes WIC-Fairport
First Bible Baptist Church
Fit by Five (Penfield)
Gates Presbyterian Church
George Eastman Museum
Glory to Glory Christian Fllwshp
Henrietta Recreation Dept.
Hilltop Industries
Holy Cross School
Hope Church
Ibero Centro de Oro (Senior Ctr.)
Ibero Early Childhood Ctr.
Keuka Lake School
KidStart-Lehman
Koinonia Fellowship
Lifetime Assistance
Literacy West NY-Batavia
Literacy West NY-Belmont
Literacy West NY-Mt. Morris
Literacy West NY-Warsaw
Maple Sugar Festival
Mary Cariola Childrens Ctr.
Memorial Art Gallery
Messiah Lutheran Church
Mountain Rise United Church of Christ
Northside Christian Academy
Open Door Baptist Church
Orleans Co. Christian
Parish of the Holy Family - Gates
Park Ridge Child Care Center
Pearce Church
Perinton Community Center
Perinton Presbyterian Church
Perinton VFW 8495
Pinnacle Lutheran Church
R Community Bikes
Rainbow Preschool(Albion)
Rainbow Preschool(Batavia)
Renaissance Acad. School of the Arts
Rochester Easter Egg Hunt
Rochester Public Library
Sharp Edgez Barber Inst.
Southside Church of Christ
Spencerport First Congregational Church
Spiritus Christi Church
St. Joseph School (Batavia)
St. Luke's Episcopal Church
Town of Rush Recreation Department
Town of Walworth
Trinity Lutheran Church
Unistel Industries
Villa of Hope School
Village of E. Rochester
Warsaw Head Start
Webster Baptist Church
Zion Hill Missionary Baptist Church

Indiana pastor calls protesters ‘maggots and parasites’

National News

by: CNN Newsource and Nexstar Media Wire

Posted: / Updated:

CARMEL, Ind. — The pastor of a Catholic church in Indiana is facing backlash after he compared Black Lives Matter demonstrators to “maggots and parasites.”

“When I tell you we were vibrating with emotion, I’m not exaggerating,” said activist Ashten Spilker. “I mean, we were shaking. We were so appalled and upset by the words and the hateful rhetoric.”

The group “Carmel against Racial Injustice” is calling on Theodore Rothrock, pastor of St. Elizabeth Seton Catholic Church, to resign, reported WRTV.

Rothrock’s comments were made in a since-deleted post that appeared in a weekly message on the church’s website.

“One hundred percent of all the protests that have taken place in Carmel have been peaceful,” said group member James Ziegler. “So as a leader in this community to make those statements, not only are they troubling, they are completely misguided and have no basis in fact.”

Demonstrators plan to protest outside the church on Sunday, a nod to Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. following Rothrock’s comments questioning whether the civil rights leader would have supported the BLM movement.

“Absolutely,” said Spilker, also a group member. “He would be marching in the streets, and I think he would be appalled with today’s climate.”

Members of the group say Rothrock’s words prove the city has a lot of work to do.

“We want, like I said, to lead by example and give off that representation that our society needs and that the youth can look up to when we don’t have representation where it should be currently,” said group member Kayla Seymour.

The bishop of the diocese said Rothrock should issue a clarification of the post.

Rothrock, who was ordained in 1983, according to a Diocese of Lafayette-in-Indiana newsletter, has not responded for comment.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Destination NY

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss