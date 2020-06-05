1  of  74
'I'm so sorry, all I want is a hug': 12-year-old accused of leading Oklahoma police on wild chase

National News

by: Emily Akins (KFOR) and Nexstar Media Wire

Posted: / Updated:

EDMOND, Okla. (KFOR) – A 12-year-old boy in Oklahoma faces charges after officers say he led them on a high-speed chase in a stolen car.

At about 1 a.m. on Thursday, an Edmond resident called police saying his car had been stolen. 

Around 20 minutes later, he spotted his car going southbound on Broadway. 

The driver sped away from police, and at times reached 90 MPH. 

“There was a passenger who exited the vehicle at one point and the chase continued,” said Emily Ward with the Edmond Police Department. 

The driver lost control, hitting a building and light pole.

The next moments were even more shocking when police discovered the driver was actually a 12-year-old boy. 

“He was very apologetic and was saying, ‘I’m so sorry, I’m so sorry, all I want is a hug. Can I have a hug?’ Our officers gave him a hug and then transferred him to OU,” said Ward. 

The 12-year-old faces charges of unauthorized use of a motor vehicle, eluding police, possession of a firearm, and possession of marijuana. 

The crash damaged two businesses in downtown Edmond. 

Employees and owners of Evans & Davis Attorneys and Window Cover Designs are now cleaning up and working on repairs. 

“It was actually maybe a little worse than what I thought, really” said Mike Morris, owner of Window Cover Designs. 

Luckily, no one was seriously injured.  

“Just thankful that they’re not hurt, and that everything’s OK. I mean, we can put the building back together of course, just glad they’re alright,” said Marketing Director for Evans & Davis, Shelby Hays. 

The owner of the car told police the keys were inside the vehicle at an apartment complex when it was stolen.

Police say the boy is not currently in custody because he is a non-violent offender and because of COVID-19 risk. 

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

