‘I want to be her when I grow up’: Local girls react to Kamala Harris making history as first female VP

ALBANY, N.Y. (WTEN) — Our country made history on Wednesday as Kamala Harris was sworn in as the first female vice president and woman of color in the White House. Women in the Capital Region from all walks of life say the glass ceiling has been shattered.

After raising her right hand, Kamala Harris changed history forever, as the first African American and first Asian American woman to serve as the vice president.

“I cried when she was sworn in. I shed some tears. This means so much to me and so many people,” said Catherine Lee, freshman at the Women’s Institute at the Russell Sage College.

For the young ladies at the Brighter Choice Charter Elementary School for Girls in Albany, they say it was a day they won’t ever forget.

“I feel empowered and protected,” said Daniella, student at the Brighter Choice Charter Elementary School for Girls.

“I’m fully amazed about how an African American and an Asian American, woman can become a Vice President,” said Elizabeth, student at the Brighter Choice Charter Elementary School for Girls.

Vice President Harris already has student Sabriah imagining a brighter future ahead of her.

“After seeing someone of color making their way to the top, I want to do the same. I want to be a successful business woman,” she said.

The teachers at the Brighter Choice Charter Elementary for Girls say this will monumental day will be taught for generations to come.

“My own daughter and the scholars that we serve get to witness a historical moment. They can see this moment and recognize that anything is possible,” said Nikisha Horne, Dean of Scholars at the Brighter Choice Charter Elementary School for Girls.

“We want to see them succeed, not only here in school but in high school, college and beyond. We think this moment in history inspires them to do just that,” said Meghan Balling, Instructional Coach at the Brighter Choice Charter Elementary School for Girls.

Brandi Langhorne, Kendra Tiggle, and their daughters wore their pearls on Inauguration Day in honor of the Vice President.

“Our Vice President wears pearls. So we just want to show our girls that symbolic of bringing us all together,” said Kendra Tiggle, Social Worker at Albany Community Charter School.

The moms’ say Vice President Harris is breaking barriers.

“Having someone that has black and brown skin, is someone that our daughters can look up too. This will give them encouragement that one day they could also be a vice president,” said Tiggle.

Vice President Harris is giving many people in the Capital Region a reason to cheer.