How to help families impacted by Middle Tennessee tornadoes

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — As first responders work to understand the scope of the damage in Middle Tennessee caused by deadly tornadoes, help from all over the state is heading that way.

American Red Cross of Tennessee:

The Red Cross is deploying volunteers to help in recovery efforts. Officials say their first priority is providing shelter and support to impacted families. The Red Cross is not accepting donated goods.

If you would like to donate blood, you can find blood drives near you by clicking here.

To sign up and become a trained volunteer, fill out an application here.

If you would like to make a monetary donation helping with tornado recovery efforts, you can give to the Red Cross by clicking here.

“Our main priority is sheltering. I know that there’s a lot going on but making sure people are safe and getting anyone affected back to recovery mode,” said Sharon Hudson, Executive Director for American Red Cross of East Tennessee.

More than 12 trained Red Cross volunteers are deploying to Davidson County, Mount Juliet, Lebanon and Nashville.

Praying for all those affected by the devastating storms in Tennessee and my heart is especially with the families who lost loved ones ❤️ We are all with you. pic.twitter.com/hlPS6RJWH4 — Dolly Parton (@DollyParton) March 3, 2020

Knoxville Pays It Forward:

Knoxville Pays It Forward is collecting donations and taking a truck of supplies to Middle Tennessee over the next 48-hours. You can donate the following items:

Cases of water

Hygiene products

Feminine hygiene products

Diapers and wipes

Adult diapers and bed pads

Ensure meal replacement shakes

Baby formula

Cleaning supplies and laundry detergent

New underwear

Garbage bags

Flashlights and batteries

Pillows and blankets

Plastic totes

Plastic tarps

Tornado supplies can be dropped off at Midsouth Truck and Equipment located at 5400 Rutledge Pike in Knoxville, Admiral Title, Inc. located at 8517 Kingston Pike in Knoxville or Nurse Debbie’s Health and Wellness located at 2319 W Emory Road in Powell.

“We are Knoxville, Tennessee volunteers and they don’t call us volunteers for nothing. So, it’s up to us to step up as a community and help our local Tennesseans,” said Kim Cantrell, Executive Director of KPIF.

If you would like to make a financial donation to help with Knoxville Pays It Forward tornado relief, you can click here.

MEDIC Regional Blood Center:

In Knoxville, officials with MEDIC Regional Blood Center say they have sent a limited supply of products to middle Tennessee and they’re assisting those blood centers.

If you would like to help, you can donate blood and keep the inventory of supplies high just in case more is needed in middle Tennessee.

Community Foundation of Middle Tennessee:

The Community Foundation of Middle Tennessee has activated the Middle Tennessee Emergency Response Fund supporting impacted communities and nonprofits helping families address their ongoing needs.

If you would like to make a monetary donation, you can give by clicking here.

Sumant Joshi helps to clean up rubble at the East End United Methodist Church after it was heavily damaged by storms Tuesday, March 3, 2020, in Nashville, Tenn. Joshi is a resident in the area and volunteered to help clean up. Tornadoes ripped across Tennessee early Tuesday, shredding buildings and killing multiple people. (AP Photo/Mark Humphrey)

Community Resource Center:

For those wanting to donate items, please visit the Community Resource Center at 218 Omohundro Place Nashville, TN 37210 or call them at 615-291-6688. No clothing will be accepted.

If you would like to make a monetary donation, you can give by clicking here.

Hands on Nashville:

Hands On Nashville is working closely with the City of Nashville and the Office of Emergency Management to ensure all of the available resources are in place to help our community.

To sign up and volunteer in cleanup projects, fill out an application here.

Debris covers a street after overnight storms Tuesday, March 3, 2020, in Nashville, Tenn. Tornadoes ripped across Tennessee early Tuesday, shredding buildings and killing multiple people. (AP Photo/Mark Humphrey)

(We are continuing to update ways to help.)