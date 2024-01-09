CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WOWK) — Buck McNeely, host of the popular outdoor TV show “The Outdoorsman with Buck McNeely,” passed away in his sleep Sunday, according to a post on the show’s Facebook page.

“Words cannot even begin to describe the pain and loss our family is feeling at this time and it will never be the same. Seeing your dad die is like watching Superman die because that’s what he was to me. A true superhero and I couldn’t have asked for a better role model than him,” the post, written by Buck’s son Max McNeely, said.

Buck ran the show for almost 40 years, starting back in his college years, and managed to reach TV stations across the world. To honor that work, the post said that Max will continue the show in his father’s absence.

“His motto was always ‘Live Large’ and he truly lived larger than anybody I know and I will continue that legacy in his honor like he always wanted. It won’t be easy, but nothing good in life is easy.”

McNeely was born in Cape Girardeau, Missouri in 1960, according to his biography posted to the Outdoorsman International website. He attended Modesto Junior College in Modesto, California, before becoming a mass communications student at Southeast Missouri State University in Cape Girardeau.

There, McNeely began “The Outdoorsman” TV show as a class project. The series was later launched on a local station in 1985. Since then, episodes have aired on ESPN, USA Network, Fox Sports, The Outdoor Channel, and others.

In 2006, McNeely co-produced “National Lampoon’s Cattle Call,” which featured stars Diedrich Bader, Chelsea Handler, Thomas Ian Nicholas, and others. McNeely even appeared as a bouncer in the film, according to IMDb.