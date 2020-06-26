Live Now
News 8 Now: Streaming newscasts online
1  of  74
Closings
ABC Head Start
Albion Central
ARC of Genesee/Orleans Albion location
ARC of Genesee/Orleans Batavia location
Attica Central
Bill Gray's Regional Iceplex
Bop Shop Records
Brighton Library
Brockport Free Methodist Church
Browncroft Comm. Church
Calvary Assembly of God
CDS Monarch
Child Care Council
Crossway Assembly
Easter Seals-Kessler Ctr.
Eastside Church
Fairport Public Library
Finger Lakes Secondary School-Gorham
Finger Lakes WIC-Fairport
First Bible Baptist Church
Fit by Five (Penfield)
Gates Presbyterian Church
George Eastman Museum
Glory to Glory Christian Fllwshp
Henrietta Recreation Dept.
Hilltop Industries
Holy Cross School
Hope Church
Ibero Centro de Oro (Senior Ctr.)
Ibero Early Childhood Ctr.
Keuka Lake School
KidStart-Lehman
Koinonia Fellowship
Lifetime Assistance
Literacy West NY-Batavia
Literacy West NY-Belmont
Literacy West NY-Mt. Morris
Literacy West NY-Warsaw
Maple Sugar Festival
Mary Cariola Childrens Ctr.
Memorial Art Gallery
Messiah Lutheran Church
Mountain Rise United Church of Christ
Northside Christian Academy
Open Door Baptist Church
Orleans Co. Christian
Parish of the Holy Family - Gates
Park Ridge Child Care Center
Pearce Church
Perinton Community Center
Perinton Presbyterian Church
Perinton VFW 8495
Pinnacle Lutheran Church
R Community Bikes
Rainbow Preschool(Albion)
Rainbow Preschool(Batavia)
Renaissance Acad. School of the Arts
Rochester Easter Egg Hunt
Rochester Public Library
Sharp Edgez Barber Inst.
Southside Church of Christ
Spencerport First Congregational Church
Spiritus Christi Church
St. Joseph School (Batavia)
St. Luke's Episcopal Church
Town of Rush Recreation Department
Town of Walworth
Trinity Lutheran Church
Unistel Industries
Villa of Hope School
Village of E. Rochester
Warsaw Head Start
Webster Baptist Church
Zion Hill Missionary Baptist Church

Homeowners association tells Florida man to take down ‘Blue Lives Matter’ flag

National News

by: Chip Osowski and Nexstar Media Wire

Posted: / Updated:

PASCO COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) — A Florida homeowners association has told a resident sheriff’s deputy to remove his “Blue Lives Matter” flag from his home.

Sean Kennedy, a 25-year officer, lives with his wife and children in a subdivision in New Port Richey, Florida. It’s a deed-restricted community where lawns are neatly mowed and cars are parked in garages.

Over Kennedy’s garage flies a “Blue Lives Matter” flag, which he said he’s had up for years. The flag looks like an American flag with the exception of black stripes and a blue stripe for law enforcement and a red stripe for firefighters.

“People don’t really understand that flag. It’s nothing to do with police,” said Kennedy. “It’s police that have been killed. The meaning of the flag is to support police that have been killed. Not police that are active right now working. “

The association said in a letter to Kennedy: “While we support your patriotism, the American Flag does need to be the traditional American Flag.”

Neighbor James Adams doesn’t understand why the association is asking Kennedy to remove the flag.

“I understand that there are certain guidelines and bylaws that we have to follow,” said Adams. “But that’s a little much.”

Kennedy said a member of the association told him someone complained.

“I think it’s self-explanatory what’s going on in the world,” said Kennedy. “The hatred of the police because of one horrible action by a guy in Minnesota just tarnishing everybody.”

Kennedy said a number of neighbors have weighed in and support his right to fly the flag. He said he has no intention of removing it.

“I’m not taking it down. It’s something I’ve worked for for 25 years and I believe in, so … and it’s definitely not racist, it’s definitely not hatred,” said Kennedy. “It’s a tribute to law enforcement officers and firefighters who died.”

WFLA called and e-mailed the management association that sent the letter but didn’t immediately get a response.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Destination NY

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss