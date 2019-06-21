High levels of arsenic found in bottled water sold at major retailers

(CNN) The Center for Environmental Health found high levels of arsenic in two bottled water brands.

The California nonprofit group conducted tests and discovered Peñafiel Water and Starkey Water contained higher arsenic levels than tap water.

Peñafiel is owned by Keurig Dr. Pepper and is sold at Target and Walmart among other vendors.

Starkey Water is owned by and sold at Whole Foods.

The study corroborates consumer reports’ findings released earlier this year, reporting the two brands contained nearly double the federal limit of arsenic.

The chemical can cause reproductive harm, cancer, organ damage and hormone disruption.

The Food and Drug Administration has not recalled either brand.