Here’s where to get freebies and deals for National Taco Day on Monday

(WGHP) — National Taco Day is Monday and many restaurants around the country are offering discounts as well as freebies.
Here’s a list of freebies and deals courtesy of Offers.com:
- 7-Eleven: National Taco Day is probably the best day of all to be loyal. For example, at 7-Eleven, if you are a loyal 7REWARDS member, you can get your mitts on 10 mini tacos for just $1. Want it delivered? There’s a deal for that. Buy your first order of mini tacos through the 7-Eleven app and get your second order FREE.
- Abuelo’s: Available through Oct. 31, enjoy 15% off takeout and curbside orders when placed on the Abuelo’s website or through the Abuelo’s app. Just use the code 15%OFF to get your tacos to go and on sale.
- Bodega Taqueria y Tequila: Here we are again proving our point about the benefits of loyalty. At Bodega Taqueria Y Tequila, if you use the Bodega app to place your order on Oct. 4, you’ll be getting twice the points for each dollar spent. Also, everyone can get in on the $2 special Clasico Tacos they are running on National Taco Day.
- California Tortilla: Can our favorite word get any better? At California Tortilla, they will be giving out a free taco coupon with each purchase (dine-in or take-out) made at one of the 38 participating California Tortilla locations.
- Chronic Tacos: On Oct. 4, buy a drink, get a free taco. That’s the way they do it at Chronic Tacos. Yep. Just purchase a regular Coca-Cola fountain drink in-store, at a participating Chronic Tacos location, and receive a free taco. Quick note: This offer includes Chicken, Carnitas, Al Pastor and veggie tacos only.
- Chuy’s: Here’s the deal: Purchase any entrée at Chuy’s and, for just $1, they’ll toss in your choice of either a Crispy or Soft, Ground Beef Taco. And because they get a little confused about their holidays over at Chuy’s, you’ll also be able to talk them into adding a tequila floater to your margarita for just $1. Who needs a National Margarita Day when National Taco Day takes such good care of us?
- Del Taco: Mixing things up with National Quesadilla Day, the folks at Del Taco decided that for National Taco Day, they’d gift their new Del Yeah! Rewards members with a free Stuffed Quesadilla Taco with any purchase they make on Oct. 4. No need to wrap it. Thanks.
- Descanso Restaurant: Enjoy a smoking deal at Descanso Restaurant in honor of National Taco Day. On Oct. 4, between 3 p.m. and 9 p.m., they are serving up a $10 taco and margarita combo, which includes their popular Don Chingon taco and Bad Hombre margarita — a meal that costs $19 on any other day. Available for dine-in customers.
- Fuzzy’s Taco Shop: Enjoy all-day, $1.50 tacos at Fuzzy’s Taco Shop on Oct. 4 in honor of National Taco Day. Since some deals, like this one, are extremely generous, there has to be some sort of limit. For this offer, it excludes fajita, shrimp, and Mahi, including California Heat, Citrus Heat Mahi, and Queso Shrimpico. Additionally, online ordering, where available, will be limited to a 10-taco maximum. Still a terrific taco deal, though.
- Jack in the Box: In exchange for providing your mobile number and agreeing to let them send you text messages, Jack in the Box will give you two free tacos. A fair exchange, in our opinion.
- GoPuff: Load up on regular-priced Old El Paso products from GoPuff to celebrate National Taco Day. On Oct. 4, get 25% off all Old El Paso products, including tacos, salsa, shredded cheese and maybe some guac. You can expect your taco care package to arrive in around 30 minutes, for a flat fee of $1.95.
- Rubio’s: Make any regular purchase on Oct. 4 at Rubio’s and get a free à la carte taco when you order online or through the Rubios app. Use the code TACO. Get it? Also, place your order on National Taco Day and be entered to win $50 worth of free Rubio’s food (150 total winners will be randomly selected).
- Taco Bell: In honor of National Taco Day, place a Taco Bell order of $15 or more on GrubHub and get $5 off.
- Taco Del Mar: Celebrate National Taco Day at Taco Del Mar with this BOGO offer. On Oct. 4 only, place your taco order, up to four tacos, and get a one for one. Get it? Buy One; Get One. Head to Taco Del Mar’s Facebook page for the coupon code.
- Taco John’s: Chicken lovers can go all-in on National Taco Day at Taco John’s. Fans are invited to redeem a coupon for a free Fried Chicken Taco through the Taco John’s App.