Closings
ABC Head Start
Albion Central
ARC of Genesee/Orleans Albion location
ARC of Genesee/Orleans Batavia location
Attica Central
Bill Gray's Regional Iceplex
Bop Shop Records
Brighton Library
Brockport Free Methodist Church
Browncroft Comm. Church
Calvary Assembly of God
CDS Monarch
Child Care Council
Crossway Assembly
Easter Seals-Kessler Ctr.
Eastside Church
Fairport Public Library
Finger Lakes Secondary School-Gorham
Finger Lakes WIC-Fairport
First Bible Baptist Church
Fit by Five (Penfield)
Gates Presbyterian Church
George Eastman Museum
Glory to Glory Christian Fllwshp
Henrietta Recreation Dept.
Hilltop Industries
Holy Cross School
Hope Church
Ibero Centro de Oro (Senior Ctr.)
Ibero Early Childhood Ctr.
Keuka Lake School
KidStart-Lehman
Koinonia Fellowship
Lifetime Assistance
Literacy West NY-Batavia
Literacy West NY-Belmont
Literacy West NY-Mt. Morris
Literacy West NY-Warsaw
Maple Sugar Festival
Mary Cariola Childrens Ctr.
Memorial Art Gallery
Messiah Lutheran Church
Mountain Rise United Church of Christ
Northside Christian Academy
Open Door Baptist Church
Orleans Co. Christian
Parish of the Holy Family - Gates
Park Ridge Child Care Center
Pearce Church
Perinton Community Center
Perinton Presbyterian Church
Perinton VFW 8495
Pinnacle Lutheran Church
R Community Bikes
Rainbow Preschool(Albion)
Rainbow Preschool(Batavia)
Renaissance Acad. School of the Arts
Rochester Easter Egg Hunt
Rochester Public Library
Sharp Edgez Barber Inst.
Southside Church of Christ
Spencerport First Congregational Church
Spiritus Christi Church
St. Joseph School (Batavia)
St. Luke's Episcopal Church
Town of Rush Recreation Department
Town of Walworth
Trinity Lutheran Church
Unistel Industries
Villa of Hope School
Village of E. Rochester
Warsaw Head Start
Webster Baptist Church
Zion Hill Missionary Baptist Church

Gov. Polis to Colorado: ‘Wear a damn mask’

National News

by: Colleen Flynn, Vicente Arenas and Nexstar Media Wire

Posted: / Updated:

DENVER (KDVR) — Gov. Jared Polis has a strong message for Coloradans: “Wear a damn mask!”

Polis said in a press conference Thursday that the state has minimal capability to enforce a mask order, adding that it is up to local authorities to put those ordinances in place and enforce them.

The governor said upward of 60% of the state has mask-wearing requirements in place. He said that has helped the state but it is not enough.

“Don’t wait until there’s a mask-wearing ordinance in your area to wear one. Don’t just wear one because you might get a $200 ticket if you don’t,” Polis said. “Wear one because you might save your life. You also might save your job. You might save your stock portfolio. You might keep your local businesses open. Lots of good reasons to wear a mask. What Gov. Polis says is least among them.”

Colorado has had two consecutive days with more than 400 new cases per day. That is still significantly lower than other states experiencing surges and the country. The governor emphasized that the spread depends on behavior.

Polis referenced a call he had with experts, saying, “Much more of the spread of the virus depends on behavior than what the government policies are. It’s maybe 20% government policies, 80% behavior was the figure that they gave us.”

Dr. Jonathan Samet, dean of the Colorado School of Public Health, and a large team of associates created a public-facing website to allow Coloradans to use the tools the experts use to project where the epidemic may go.

Polis related the pandemic to a marathon, saying it feels like we’ve been sprinting, but we need to pick up the pace and sustain it for the months to come.

“This modeling will show you intellectually why we need to do that. Why we need to do that is not political, it’s not ideological. It’s based on science,” Polis said. “You can see the same science that we see. You can make the informed decisions in your lives to do a little better.”

