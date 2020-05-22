1  of  74
Closings
ABC Head Start Albion Central ARC of Genesee/Orleans Albion location ARC of Genesee/Orleans Batavia location Attica Central Bill Gray's Regional Iceplex Bop Shop Records Brighton Library Brockport Free Methodist Church Browncroft Comm. Church Calvary Assembly of God CDS Monarch Child Care Council Crossway Assembly Easter Seals-Kessler Ctr. Eastside Church Fairport Public Library Finger Lakes Secondary School-Gorham Finger Lakes WIC-Fairport First Bible Baptist Church Fit by Five (Penfield) Gates Presbyterian Church George Eastman Museum Glory to Glory Christian Fllwshp Henrietta Recreation Dept. Hilltop Industries Holy Cross School Hope Church Ibero Centro de Oro (Senior Ctr.) Ibero Early Childhood Ctr. Keuka Lake School KidStart-Lehman Koinonia Fellowship Lifetime Assistance Literacy West NY-Batavia Literacy West NY-Belmont Literacy West NY-Mt. Morris Literacy West NY-Warsaw Maple Sugar Festival Mary Cariola Childrens Ctr. Memorial Art Gallery Messiah Lutheran Church Mountain Rise United Church of Christ Northside Christian Academy Open Door Baptist Church Orleans Co. Christian Parish of the Holy Family - Gates Park Ridge Child Care Center Pearce Church Perinton Community Center Perinton Presbyterian Church Perinton VFW 8495 Pinnacle Lutheran Church R Community Bikes Rainbow Preschool(Albion) Rainbow Preschool(Batavia) Renaissance Acad. School of the Arts Rochester Easter Egg Hunt Rochester Public Library Sharp Edgez Barber Inst. Southside Church of Christ Spencerport First Congregational Church Spiritus Christi Church St. Joseph School (Batavia) St. Luke's Episcopal Church Town of Rush Recreation Department Town of Walworth Trinity Lutheran Church Unistel Industries Villa of Hope School Village of E. Rochester Warsaw Head Start Webster Baptist Church Zion Hill Missionary Baptist Church
Coronavirus Facts First

Former White House butler who served 11 presidents dies after contracting coronavirus

National News

by: Nexstar Media Wire

Posted: / Updated:

WASHINGTON — The coronavirus has claimed the life of a former White House butler who served eleven presidents.

91-year old Wilson Roosevelt Jerman, who started as a cleaner in the Eisenhower administration, passed away May 16th.

His granddaughter Shanta Taylor Gay told CNN he always believed he lived a blessed life.

Jerman served more than 50 years in the White House.

He began working in the White House in 1957 under then-president Dwight D. Eisenhower as a cleaner, but it was First Lady Jackie Kennedy who later promoted him to a butler.

A photo of Jerman with former president and first lady Barack and Michelle Obama is featured in Mrs. Obama’s memoir “Becoming.”

When Jerman suffered a stroke in 2011, the Obamas made sure he was taken care of in the hospital and sent him flowers.

Former White House butler Wilson Roosevelt Jerman with then-President Barack Obama and First Lady Michelle Obama.
Courtesy Shanta Taylor Gay
Former White House butler Wilson Roosevelt Jerman with then-President George W. Bush and First Lady Laura Bush.
Courtesy Shanta Taylor Gay

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Dont Miss

More Don't Miss