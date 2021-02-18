Former Sen. Bob Dole announces he has stage 4 lung cancer

Former US Senator Bob Dole speaks as he introduces US Secretary of State nominee Mike Pompeo during his confirmation hearing before the Senate Foreign Relations Committee on Capitol Hill in Washington, DC, on April 12, 2018. / AFP PHOTO / JIM WATSON (Photo credit should read JIM WATSON/AFP via Getty Images)

(NewsNation Now) — Former Republican presidential candidate Bob Dole announced Thursday he has stage 4 lung cancer.

In a statement posted on Twitter, Dole said:

“Recently I was diagnosed with stage four lung cancer. My first treatment will begin on Monday. While I certainly have some hurdles ahead, I also know that I join millions of Americans who face significant health challenges of their own.”

Now retired, Dole’s 45 years in public office included service in the Kansas state legislature and both houses of the U.S. Congress, leadership of his party’s national committee and floor leadership in the U.S. Senate.

Dole lost to Bill Clinton in the 1996 presidential election, and the vice presidential nominee in the 1976 election.

President Donald Trump awarded Dole a Congressional Gold Medal in 2018.

