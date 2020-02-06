Former Penfield principal rescued after missing in Everglades for days

PENFIELD, N.Y. (WROC) — The story of a kayaker who vanished during a solo trip in the Florida everglades, but found Wednesday, is a former Penfield principal.

Mark Miele, 67, is the former principal of Scribner Road Elementary School in Penfield.

Officials say Miele was last seen on January 22 and was reported missing when he didn’t return on schedule.

Sunday, park rangers found his belongings, including his wallet and phone. The GPS data in the phone helped authorities begin a targeted search, according to CNN.

Officials say he was found Monday, dehydrated and hypothermic, but has since been hospitalized and is in stable condition.