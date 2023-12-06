LOS ANGELES (KTLA) – An extreme sports athlete from California was sentenced to six months in federal prison on Monday for intentionally crashing a small plane as part of a YouTube stunt and then destroying the wreckage.

In November 2021, authorities say Trevor Jacob, 30, took off from the Lompoc City Airport in Santa Barbara County in his single-engine Taylorcraft BL-65 on a solo flight purportedly destined for Mammoth Lakes.

In a YouTube video documenting his flight, Jacob said he intended to fly over the Los Padres National Forest to spread someone’s ashes. But once over the mountains, his propeller appeared to stop spinning.

“Holy s—,” he said. “I’m over the mountains and I … [got] an engine out.”

With a parachute already strapped to his back, Jacob jumped out of the plane, gripping a seflie stick to record his descent. He landed and proclaimed, “I’m just so happy to be alive,” according to the YouTube video, which Jacob posted in December 2021.

Meanwhile, cameras mounted inside and outside of the aircraft showed it descending over the hills and eventually crashing into dry brush.

“Thank you, God. Thank you, universe. Thank you, higher power, for watching over me,” he said after hiking to the wreckage. He then left the forest and flagged down a driver.

Many viewers on YouTube initially noted that the video appeared to be staged — and the Federal Aviation Administration eventually came to the same conclusion, revoking Jacob’s pilot’s license.

On April 11, the FAA sent a letter to Jacob informing him that he had been banned from flying as a result of the stunt, according to a copy of the Emergency Order of Revocation obtained by Nexstar. He was also prohibited from applying for new certification for a year.

“Your actions … were careless and reckless so as to endanger the life and property of another,” the letter read, in part.

The FAA detailed several pieces of evidence that suggested the stunt was staged, pointing to portions of the video that showed the following: Jacob wearing his backpack prior to the propeller stopping; Jacob opening his plane door prior to the propeller stopping; Jacob making no attempt to contact Air Traffic Control; Jacob making no attempt to restart the engine; and Jacob grabbing a selfie stick to film himself parachuting from the plane, among other suspicious behavior.

The FAA also noted that Jacob made no attempt to glide his plane toward a safe landing spot, despite there being “multiple” suitable areas for such a landing within gliding distance, the letter said.

Prosecutors say Jacob then waited two days to report the crash to the National Transportation Safety Board, which told him to preserve the wreckage. But he stalled the investigation by telling NTSB officials that he didn’t know where the plane went down, according to the Department of Justice.

More than two weeks after the crash, he and a friend flew a helicopter to the crash site and airlifted the wreckage to Rancho Sisquoc in Santa Barbara County, where it was loaded onto a trailer attached to Jacob’s pickup truck, officials said.

“He then cut up and destroyed the airplane wreckage and, over several days, deposited the detached parts of the wrecked airplane into trash bins at the airport and elsewhere,” the U.S. Department of Justice said.

Jacob, a former Olympic snowboard cross competitor who competed in the 2014 Sochi Games, pleaded guilty in June to one count of destruction and concealment with the intent to obstruct a federal investigation.

According to the plea agreement, Jacob had secured a sponsorship from a company that sold various products, including a wallet, which he intended to promote in the YouTube video.

“It appears that [Jacob] exercised exceptionally poor judgment in committing this offense,” prosecutors argued in a sentencing memorandum. “[Jacob] most likely committed this offense to generate social media and news coverage for himself and to obtain financial gain. Nevertheless, this type of ‘daredevil’ conduct cannot be tolerated.”