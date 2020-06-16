1  of  74
Closings
ABC Head Start Albion Central ARC of Genesee/Orleans Albion location ARC of Genesee/Orleans Batavia location Attica Central Bill Gray's Regional Iceplex Bop Shop Records Brighton Library Brockport Free Methodist Church Browncroft Comm. Church Calvary Assembly of God CDS Monarch Child Care Council Crossway Assembly Easter Seals-Kessler Ctr. Eastside Church Fairport Public Library Finger Lakes Secondary School-Gorham Finger Lakes WIC-Fairport First Bible Baptist Church Fit by Five (Penfield) Gates Presbyterian Church George Eastman Museum Glory to Glory Christian Fllwshp Henrietta Recreation Dept. Hilltop Industries Holy Cross School Hope Church Ibero Centro de Oro (Senior Ctr.) Ibero Early Childhood Ctr. Keuka Lake School KidStart-Lehman Koinonia Fellowship Lifetime Assistance Literacy West NY-Batavia Literacy West NY-Belmont Literacy West NY-Mt. Morris Literacy West NY-Warsaw Maple Sugar Festival Mary Cariola Childrens Ctr. Memorial Art Gallery Messiah Lutheran Church Mountain Rise United Church of Christ Northside Christian Academy Open Door Baptist Church Orleans Co. Christian Parish of the Holy Family - Gates Park Ridge Child Care Center Pearce Church Perinton Community Center Perinton Presbyterian Church Perinton VFW 8495 Pinnacle Lutheran Church R Community Bikes Rainbow Preschool(Albion) Rainbow Preschool(Batavia) Renaissance Acad. School of the Arts Rochester Easter Egg Hunt Rochester Public Library Sharp Edgez Barber Inst. Southside Church of Christ Spencerport First Congregational Church Spiritus Christi Church St. Joseph School (Batavia) St. Luke's Episcopal Church Town of Rush Recreation Department Town of Walworth Trinity Lutheran Church Unistel Industries Villa of Hope School Village of E. Rochester Warsaw Head Start Webster Baptist Church Zion Hill Missionary Baptist Church

Ford revealing new Bronco on OJ Simpson’s birthday

National News

by: Nexstar Media Wire

Posted: / Updated:

(CNN) — Ford plans to reveal its new Bronco on July 9 — the birthday of ex-football star OJ Simpson.

Simpson is known internationally for being in a white Ford Bronco as police pursued him in an infamous chase on June 17, 1994, after he was charged with the murder of his ex-wife, Nicole Brown Simpson.

The 60-mile, slow-speed chase was viewed on live TV by millions of people.

Simpson had also been charged with killing his ex-wife’s friend Ronald Goldman.

Some speculated that Ford might change the Bronco reveal date, but a representative for the automaker said the debut will proceed as planned.

“We’re going to reveal Bronco just like we said we would on July 9,” Mike Levine, Ford North America product communications manager, told the Free Press.

Levine also told the Detroit Free Press that it was “purely coincidental” that the reveal date coincides with Simpson’s birthday.

Simpson turns 73 on July 9.

Photos of the new Bronco have been leaked online.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

High School Hoops

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss