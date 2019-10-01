Florida teachers now able to carry guns in classrooms

FLORIDA (WROC) — Tuesday marks another first for Florida. Teachers will now be able to carry guns in Florida classrooms.

This comes after a Florida school became the first in the nation to allow guards to carry long guns. Only certain school personnel or hired guards could be armed on school grounds.

This was called the Guardian Program.

Florida’s legislature recently expanded the program to allow any teacher to volunteer to carry a weapon if their school district approves.

This law was passed in response to the Parkland School shooting last year where 17 students and staff were killed.

Critics worry this will make schools less safe.